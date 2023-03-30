Tarnok (shoulder) will not require surgery and will begin a throwing program soon, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Tarnok was placed on the injured list Thursday with a strain in his right shoulder. While still a troubling injury, he avoided the worst outcome and seems likely to be able to pitch again at some point during the 2023 season. An exact timeline remains unclear.
