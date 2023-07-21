Tarnok worked three relief innings in Thursday's loss to the Astros, allowing an earned run on a solo home run and issuing two walks. He struck out one and also uncorked a wild pitch.

Tarnok's one key mistake was the solo home run he allowed to Alex Bregman in the ninth inning. Otherwise, the right-hander navigated some control issues and finished with 51 pitches over his trio of frames. Tarnok appears ticketed for at least a handful more multi-inning relief outings before potentially getting a shot in the rotation later this summer.