Athletics' Gage Jump: Enjoys best start of career

Jump (3-1) earned the win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing one hit and issuing three walks while striking out seven batters over seven scoreless innings.

The Angels simply couldn't get to Jump, managing just one hit -- an Oswald Peraza double -- against him. The rookie left-hander established a career-best mark with seven punchouts and tossed his second scoreless start over his past three outings. Jump has yet to give up a homer through five appearances this season, and he's completed at least six innings in three of those starts. Jump appears to be in the big-league rotation to stay, as he's registered an excellent 2.37 ERA and 0.99 WHIP along with a 26:9 K:BB through his first 30.1 major-league frames.