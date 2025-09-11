Jump has a 3.64 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 86:29 K:BB in 81.2 innings for Double-A Midland.

Jump may be wearing down at the end of his first pro season, as he has a 13.50 ERA, 2.32 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB in 13.1 innings over his last four starts. The 6-foot lefty is up to 112.2 innings on the year after throwing 83 innings in 2024 at LSU before the Athletics selected him with the No. 73 overall pick. At his best, Jump's deceptive delivery allows his 92-94 mph fastball (touches 97 mph) to play up as a plus pitch. Evaluators differ on whether Jump has any other plus pitches, but his slider and curveball get strong reviews while his fourth-pitch changeup is passable. The A's have spared Jump from an assignment to the unforgiving Pacific Coast League, but he will likely have to check that box of his development early next year before he joins the big-league rotation.