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Athletics' Gage Jump: Fans career-high 11

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Jump (5-7) picked up the win Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in a 7-3 victory over the Red Sox. He struck out 11.

The 11 Ks were a career high for the rookie left-hander in his 14th big-league start, while the quality start was his fifth. Jump has completed six innings in two of four outings since the All-Star break, but he got tagged for 12 runs in 8.1 frames in the other two trips to the mound. He'll take a 4.46 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 84:33 K:BB through 72.2 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Rangers.

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