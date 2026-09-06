Jump (6-10) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out seven without walking a batter over four innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Sunday.

Jump wasn't particularly efficient, needing 82 pitches (60 strikes) to get through his four frames. He's fallen short of the five-inning mark in four of his last seven outings, giving up 27 runs over 33.2 innings with a 38:20 K:BB in that span. The 23-year-old southpaw is at a 5.12 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 106:45 K:BB through 96.2 innings over 19 starts in the majors this year. He has totaled 134.2 innings between the majors and Triple-A in 2026, up from 111.2 frames between Double-A and High-A in 2025, so there may be some intent from the Athletics to keep his outings short. He's tentatively projected to make his next start at home in a rematch with the Mariners.