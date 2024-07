The Athletics have selected Jump with the 73rd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Jump had Tommy John surgery during his freshman season at UCLA and transferred to LSU while not pitching at all in 2023 as he recovered. The lefty logged a 3.47 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 101 strikeouts in 83 innings this spring. Jump has a couple good breaking balls and has had success with his low-90s fastball despite an undersized 6-foot frame.