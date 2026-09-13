Jump (6-11) allowed five runs on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two over two innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Mariners.

Jump didn't have it from the beginning in this game, throwing 28 of 44 pitches for strikes. He gave up a pair of home runs to account for all five runs on his line in his shortest start of the season. Over his last five games, he's allowed 21 runs across 20.2 innings, though he has a 23:9 K:BB in that span. Overall, he's at a 5.47 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 108:46 K:BB through 98.2 innings over 20 starts. Expect the rookie southpaw to take the mound in Cleveland for his next start, but between performance and workload, he appears to be on a short leash.