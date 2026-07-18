Athletics' Gage Jump: Lasts 3.2 innings in loss

Jump (3-5) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Nationals after allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The eight punchouts were a nice thing to see, as Jump ended just one away from matching his previous season-high mark in that category, but that was the lone positive aspect of this outing for the 23-year-old southpaw. He's now given up at least four runs in three of his last four appearances, and he's failed to complete four innings in two of the last three. He owns a woeful 7.41 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP across 17 innings over that four-game stretch. His next start is scheduled on the road against the Diamondbacks.