Jump (6-9) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on six hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against Texas. He struck out two.

Jump worked a scoreless first inning but couldn't keep Texas off the board in any of the next four frames, departing at 91 pitches (53 strikes). The southpaw got off to a solid start in his big-league career but has hit a wall in the second half, compiling a 6.95 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 51:30 K:BB over 44 innings (nine starts) since the All-Star break. He'll take a 5.15 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 99:45 K:BB across 92.2 innings (18 starts) into his next outing, lined up for the weekend against Seattle.