Moreno signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Saturday.

Moreno spent all of last season with the Nationals' Triple-A affiliate, logging a solid 3.14 ERA and 1.31 WHIP through 71.2 frames. The 28-year-old righty has yet to appear in a major-league game, but he may have a chance to debut this season given the Athletics' lackluster bullpen.