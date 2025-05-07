Urshela is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Urshela will hit the bench for the third game in a row and appears to have ceded primary duties at third base to Miguel Andujar, who was displaced in the corner outfield as part of the domino effect of first baseman Nick Kurtz's promotion to the big leagues. Though Urshela brings better defense to the table, Andujar has been one of the team's top hitters this season with a .786 OPS -- more than 150 points ahead of Urshela's mark (.621). Playing time will likely become even more difficult to come by for Urshela once Zack Gelof (wrist) comes off the injured list, as Gelof's return will result in Luis Urias moving off second base and vying for reps at the hot corner.