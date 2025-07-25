Holman (shoulder) has been shut down from throwing due to a mild strain in his right middle finger, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Holman landed on the Athletics' 15-day injured list June 16 due to rotator cuff tendinitis in his right shoulder before being transferred to the 60-day IL in mid-July. He's eligible to be reinstated from the IL in mid-August, though his latest setback will likely delay the 25-year-old's return to the majors.