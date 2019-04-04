Holmes will open the season with Double-A Midland, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

It was originally reported that he would go to Triple-A when he was optioned out of big-league camp, but instead he will head back to the Texas League. Holmes logged a 4.49 ERA and 150:61 K:BB in 148.1 innings at Double-A in 2017, but missed most of 2018 with a shoulder injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories