Athletics' Grant Holmes: Dealing with shoulder injury
Holmes, who has been dealing with a shoulder issue, will throw on flat ground Sunday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
There hasn't been much news on the pitching prospect's shoulder injury, so the hope is that it's only a minor affliction. Holmes is just 22 years old with a bright future, but was expected to begin the year in the minors all along, even after receiving an invite to big league camp.
