Athletics' Grant Holmes: Demoted to minors Thursday
Holmes was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Holmes was among five other Oakland arms removed from big-league camp Thursday. The 23-year-old spent the majority of 2019 with Double-A Midland, recording a 3.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 76:27 K:BB across 81.2 innings (16 starts) after missing nearly all of 2018 due to a shoulder injury.
More News
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Back at Double-A•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Headed to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Entering camp healthy•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Joins 40-man roster•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Set for shoulder re-examination•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Out with rotator cuff injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts, sleeper pick
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
What to expect from Sale's injury
With more clarity on Chris Sale's ailment, Chris Towers checks in on how to value him in Drafts.
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Dodge Darvish
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...