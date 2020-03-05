Play

Holmes was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Holmes was among five other Oakland arms removed from big-league camp Thursday. The 23-year-old spent the majority of 2019 with Double-A Midland, recording a 3.31 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 76:27 K:BB across 81.2 innings (16 starts) after missing nearly all of 2018 due to a shoulder injury.

