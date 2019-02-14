Athletics' Grant Holmes: Entering camp healthy
Holmes (shoulder) is fully healthy heading into spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Holmes is finally healthy after a nagging shoulder injury limited him to just two starts with High-A Stockton in 2018. The young right-hander will likely report to Double-A Midland to open the 2019 campaign.
