Athletics' Grant Holmes: Headed to Triple-A
Holmes was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Holmes tossed a scoreless inning during his time at big-league camp. He spent the majority of the year at Double-A a season ago, where he posted a 4.49 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with 150 punchouts over 148.1 frames.
