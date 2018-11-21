Holmes (shoulder) was added to Oakland's 40-man roster Tuesday.

Holmes had his contract purchased in an effort to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He missed the majority of the 2018 season with a rotator cuff injury, returning to the mound briefly with High-A Stockton in August before getting shut down with another shoulder issue at the beginning of October. His status for the 2019 season is currently unknown.

