Athletics' Grant Holmes: Joins 40-man roster
Holmes (shoulder) was added to Oakland's 40-man roster Tuesday.
Holmes had his contract purchased in an effort to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. He missed the majority of the 2018 season with a rotator cuff injury, returning to the mound briefly with High-A Stockton in August before getting shut down with another shoulder issue at the beginning of October. His status for the 2019 season is currently unknown.
More News
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Set for shoulder re-examination•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Out with rotator cuff injury•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Slated for bullpen session Monday•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Receives spring training invite•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Inconsistency at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...