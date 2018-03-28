Holmes will be out for an extended period of time due to a rotator cuff injury, TheAthletic.com reports.

Holmes hurt his shoulder early in spring training and it sounds like a significant injury. Holmes is entering his third year with the Athletics organization after being acquired from the Dodgers as part of the Josh Reddick and Rich Hill deal back in 2016. The young righty made 24 starts for Double-A Midland last season, posting a 4.49 ERA and 13.8 percent K-BB rate over 148.1 innings of work.