Holmes will attend the Athletics' spring training as a non-roster invitee, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Holmes is entering his third year with the Athletics' organization after being acquired from the Dodgers as part of the Josh Reddick and Rich Hill deal back in 2016. The young righty made 24 starts for Double-A Midland last season, posting a 4.49 ERA and 13.8 percent K-BB rate over 148.1 innings of work. He'll likely begin the 2018 season in the minors again, but his big-league spring training appearance should aid in his overall development.