Athletics' Grant Holmes: Set for shoulder re-examination
General manager David Forst said Friday that Holmes was shut down from all throwing activities and will have his shoulder re-evaluated in the near future, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.
Holmes suffered a rotator cuff injury during spring training and didn't make it back into action until late August at the High-A level. It doesn't appear as though he's out of the woods just yet, and the right-hander could be facing another long absence should tests reveal that he's dealing with a major injury.
