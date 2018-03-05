Athletics' Grant Holmes: Slated for bullpen session Monday
Holmes (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Holmes was able to throw on flat ground Sunday with no issues, clearing the way for him to toss a bullpen for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury earlier in camp. Assuming everything goes as planned Monday, Holmes should progress to facing live hitters before working his way into spring games. The 22-year-old is expected to open the season in the minors, though he could make his big-league debut in summer.
More News
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Receives spring training invite•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: Inconsistency at Double-A•
-
Athletics' Grant Holmes: On the move to Oakland•
-
Dodgers' Grant Holmes: Not overmatched in hitter-friendly confines at High-A•
-
Dodgers' Grant Holmes: 14 runs in his last 15 innings for High-A Rancho Cucamonga•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...