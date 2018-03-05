Holmes (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Holmes was able to throw on flat ground Sunday with no issues, clearing the way for him to toss a bullpen for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury earlier in camp. Assuming everything goes as planned Monday, Holmes should progress to facing live hitters before working his way into spring games. The 22-year-old is expected to open the season in the minors, though he could make his big-league debut in summer.

