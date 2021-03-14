Holmes was credited with a save in a Cactus League win over the Padres on Friday, allowing one hit and hitting a batter over two scoreless innings while recording four strikeouts.

The 24-year-old has logged a trio of two-inning outings thus far this spring, giving up just two hits and two walks while ringing up six strikeouts overall and allowing just one earned run. Holmes got up to Triple-A Las Vegas in 2019, albeit for just a 4.2-inning sample, posting a 1.93 ERA following a 3.31 figure across 81.2 frames at Double-A Midland earlier that same season. Given his impressive showing thus far, Holmes could be in the mix for an Opening Day bullpen roster spot.