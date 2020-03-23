Deichmann, who hit .261 (6-for-23) across 11 Cactus League games, made a strong impression on the veterans in spring training, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Deichmann is one of the organization's brighter prospects, and while he's projected to start the season at Double-A Midland, Gallegos reports Deichmann could move up to Triple-A Las Vegas quickly if he continues to develop as expected. The 24-year-old came into spring camp with some momentum, as he led the Arizona Fall League with nine home runs across 23 games. Deichmann also went deep twice in spring training and received positive feedback from fellow outfielder Ramon Laureano in particular, who praised Deichmann's compact, efficient swing and called him "a really good offensive player."