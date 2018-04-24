Athletics' Greg Deichmann: Out with wrist injury
Deichmann has been out since Friday at High-A Stockton due to a wrist injury, TheAthletic.com reports.
The 43rd overall pick in the 2017 draft was off to a slow start by hitting just .200 with a .669 OPS.
