Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund: Battling knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hoglund (hip) is scheduled to see a doctor about a knee issue that appeared toward the beginning of camp, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Hoglund made just six starts with the A's last season before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in June. He opened spring camp with the green light to work off a mound, but his throwing program will presumably be put on hold until the team has more information regarding his newest injury.
