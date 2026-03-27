The Athletics announced Thursday that Hoglund has been diagnosed with a lumbar spine strain.

The back injury is apparently the bigger issue for Hoglund, who also missed time during spring training with a knee issue. The right-hander was officially placed on the 15-day injured list this week and will miss at least the first couple weeks of the season. Hoglund made his MLB debut last season, registering a 6.40 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 32.1 innings.