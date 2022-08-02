Single-A Stockton activated Hoglund (elbow) from its injured list Tuesday, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Hoglund is scheduled to make his full-season debut this week after he was on the shelf for the first four months of the 2022 campaign while recovering from the Tommy John procedure he underwent in May 2021. He was cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 23 and looked sharp over his two appearances, during which he struck out seven batters over five innings while allowing one unearned run.