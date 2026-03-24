Hoglund was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday due to a sprained right knee.

It's been reported that Hoglund has been dealing with both a knee and back injury during camp, but it's the knee injury that's landed him on the IL to begin the 2026 campaign. The club has yet to reveal a timetable for his return, but he'll miss at least the first week or so of the regular season if not more while on the mend.