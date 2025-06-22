default-cbs-image
The Athletics transferred Hoglund (hip) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Jack Perkins, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas. Hoglund is slated to miss the rest of the season after he underwent surgery on his left hip June 13.

