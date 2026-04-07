Athletics' Gunnar Hoglund: Shifted to 60-day injured list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics transferred Hoglund (back) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Joel Kuhnel. Hoglund is recovering from a lumbar spine strain and it's unclear how far along he is in his rehab. He is now ineligible to return before late May.
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