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The Athletics transferred Hoglund (back) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Joel Kuhnel. Hoglund is recovering from a lumbar spine strain and it's unclear how far along he is in his rehab. He is now ineligible to return before late May.

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