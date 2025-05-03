Hoglund (1-0) earned the win Friday against Miami after allowing one run on six hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Making his major-league debut, the 2021 first-rounder mostly cruised through Miami's lineup. Dane Myers did take him deep for a solo homer to lead off the sixth inning, but the Athletics took a 6-0 lead in the fifth frame to give Hoglund plenty of run support. The right-hander produced a 2.43 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB over 29.2 innings at Triple-A Las Vegas this year, and he almost certainly earned another chance in the rotation with Friday's impressive performance. Hoglund's next turn lines up for next week in a tough test versus the Mariners, who rank fourth in the majors in home runs (48).