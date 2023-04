Hoglund's biceps issue from last season is still bothering him, so he opened the year on the 7-day injured list with Single-A Stockton, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

He missed the end of last season with a biceps injury, and unfortunately Hoglund enters his age-23 season back on the shelf. The big 6-foot-4 righty has just eight professional innings under his belt, as injuries have already had a major impact on his development and long-term outlook.