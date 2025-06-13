default-cbs-image
Hoglund (hip) is undergoing surgery Friday and is expected to miss the rest of the 2025 season, Hoglund's agent announced.

Hoglund was placed on the 15-day injured list June 2 due to a left hip impingement, and the injury will require surgery. The procedure is expected to end his 2025 season, but the expectation is that he'll make a full recovery for the 2026 campaign. In six starts with the A's this season, Hoglund logged a 6.40 ERA and a 23:11 K:BB across 32.1 innings. His long-term absence should mean more starting opportunities for Mitch Spence or Jacob Lopez.

