Fillmyer was added to Oakland's 40-man roster Monday.

Fillmyer will be protected from the Rule 5 draft now that he's on the 40-man roster. Fillmyer is coming off a decent season at Double-A Midland. Over 29 starts (149.2 innings) he recorded a 3.49 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. However, the righty has to improve in terms of control, as he walked 51 batters in that time.