Athletics' Henry Bolte: Positive showing in Tuesday's win

Bolte went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a run scored, a steal and a walk in Tuesday's win over the Red Sox.

Bolte was active in the win, picking up a pair of hits and swiping his 12th base of the season. It was a much-needed positive showing for the rookie, who hadn't recorded a multi-hit game since July 1 and entered Tuesday going 3-for-26 (.115) over his previous nine games since the All-Star break. Overall, Bolte is slashing .249/.328/.327 with three homers, 18 RBI and 20 runs scored across 64 contests.