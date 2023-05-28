Harris didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Astros, allowing one hit and one walk over five scoreless innings of relief. He struck out five.

The rookie lefty was brilliant in a bulk relief role, tossing 54 of 77 pitches for strikes, but unfortunately for the A's, opener Austin Pruitt dug a quick 2-0 hole and the team's offense never closed the gap. Harris had just been called up from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, and while this was an impressive performance, he was just as impressively bad in his big-league debut back on April 14 against the Mets (six runs in one-third of an inning.) It's not clear what Oakland's plan is for Harris, but he's likely to get shuffled back to Vegas for a fresh arm with Paul Blackburn (finger) expected to rejoin the rotation Monday.