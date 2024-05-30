The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday. He'll start the Athletics' series finale in Tampa Bay.

Harris is back up with the Athletics for the third time this season, but he'll be starting for the first time after his prior two appearances with Oakland came in long relief. The southpaw has been a full-time member of the rotation at Las Vegas for most of this season, logging a 7.67 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 29:24 K:BB over 29.1 innings in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. Harris' numbers over parts of two seasons in the majors (6.78 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 64:31 K:BB in 71.2 innings) aren't much better, so he won't make for a dependable streaming option Thursday.