Harris is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Marlins in Miami.
Harris will be making a second straight turn through the Oakland rotation, this time operating as a traditional starter after he served as a bulk reliever his last time out. In his return to the big leagues last Saturday, Harris turned in one of the best performances from an Oakland pitcher all season, limiting a tough Astros lineup to one hit and one walk while striking out five over five scoreless frames.
