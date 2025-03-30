Harris allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over one-third of a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Saturday's 4-2 victory over Seattle.

Harris shuffled between Triple-A and the majors last season despite productive numbers but finally established himself in the bullpen late in the season. He had a 2.50 ERA with a 19:8 K:BB ratio in 18 innings after being called up from Triple-A in late August last season. He had a strong 24.1% strikeout rate at Triple-A last season and 20% in the majors, but will need to reduce his walks to stay in the majors.