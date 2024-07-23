Harris (2-3) allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.2 shutout innings to earn the win over the Astros on Monday.

Harris maintained a scoreless outing for the third time this year and picked up his second win with his longest start of the season. The seven strikeouts were also a season high for the southpaw, who avoided giving up a home run for the fourth straight appearance. Harris is at a 2.98 ERA despite a 1.44 WHIP and 42:25 K:BB through 54.1 innings over 11 appearances (nine starts) this year. He's projected to make his next start at the Angels.