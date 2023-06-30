Harris (2-2) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings against the Yankees. He struck out two.

Harris pitched fairly well through five innings, holding the Yankees to two runs, before surrendering three in the sixth inning while recording just one out. Harris has now allowed eight earned runs through 10 innings over his last two starts after pitching to a 2.57 ERA in his previous five outings. Overall, the 26-year-old southpaw has a 5.17 ERA with a 1.25 WHIP and 29:15 K:BB through 38.1 innings.