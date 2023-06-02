Harris will serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Shintaro Fujinami in Friday's game in Miami, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Oakland had previously been listing Harris as its starter for the series opener, but he'll instead handle a bulk-relief role in his second straight turn through the Athletics rotation. Harris will attempt to deliver a performance on par with what he provided last Saturday, when he blanked the Astros over five innings while striking out five and allowing only two baserunners.