Athletics' Hogan Harris: Lands with Oakland in third round
The A's have selected Harris with the 85th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Harris, the first Louisiana-Lafayette pitcher to land in the top five rounds in the last two decades, opened some eyes this spring after his fastball peaked in the upper 90s before an oblique injury sidetracked his season. While the heater profiles as his top offering, Harris also counts a curveball, slider and changeup as part of his arsenal, though he often struggles to command each of those pitches. Finding consistency with his delivery and avoiding the nagging injuries that often slowed his development in college will be essential for the 21-year-old if he's to emerge as a rotation member for the Athletics down the line.
