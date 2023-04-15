site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Hogan Harris: Optioned to Triple-A level
Harris was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Las Vegas.
Harris was thrashed for six earned runs while recording only one out in his lone appearance out of the A's bullpen. Richard Lovelady is up from Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move.
