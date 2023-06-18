Harris (2-1) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings, but he took the loss Sunday versus the Phillies.

Harris got off to a rough start when Kyle Schwarber tagged him for a solo home run in the first inning. Schwarber added an RBI single in the fifth for the other run on Harris' line, but the Athletics' offense couldn't get him off the hook. This was Harris' second good outing in a row -- his last was a seven-inning effort behind an opener, so Sunday marked his first quality start. The 26-year-old owns a 4.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB through 28.1 innings this season, and he's given up just two homers. He's projected for a road start in Toronto for his next outing.