Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Harris will be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and is scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Astros, either as a starter or bulk-relief option out of the bullpen, Alex Espinoza IV of MLB.com reports.

Harris will be looking for redemption in his return to the big leagues after he recorded just one out and was charged with six earned runs on one hit and five walks while making his MLB debut in relief April 14 against the Mets. Since heading back to Triple-A, Harris has been operating as a starter and has produced a 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 25:11 K:BB across 26.1 innings over his last six outings with Las Vegas.