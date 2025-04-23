The Athletics recalled Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

With Jacob Lopez heading down to the minors and Jose Leclerc (lat) landing on the injured list, the A's will promote Harris and Grant Holman to replenish their bullpen depth. Harris has made six appearances at Las Vegas this season, giving up five earned runs across 9.1 innings while striking out 12 batters and walking five. He'll presumably work in middle relief while with the big club.