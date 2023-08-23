Harris was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Harris was called up from Las Vegas on Tuesday and picked up a win as a bulk reliever in the Athletics' victory over the Royals, but he finds himself back in the minors a day later. The Athletics are expected to treat Wednesday's series finale as a bullpen day, so Harris will be swapped off the 26-man active roster for a fresh arm in lefty Sean Newcomb, whose contract was selected from Triple-A.